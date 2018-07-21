Authorities raid Paracale mines operating sans permits

PARACALE, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- A composite team led by representatives of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Central and Regional Offices, Environmental Task Force, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Camarines Norte Provincial office, along with members of the police, army, and barangay officials trooped to several mines in this town earlier this week.
These include two mines operating at Barangay Casalugan, which according to the composite team had no permits. Said mines also did not have the required Environment Clearance Certificate (ECC) and other necessary legal documents.
Because of such alleged violation, they had a Cease and Desist order from the MGB Central Office.
Recovered from the mining sites were pieces of heavy equipment used in mining such as payloaders and generator sets.
No person was at the mining site at the time of the raid, according to the composite team.