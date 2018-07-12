Ateneo Grade School stude wins in int'l math tilt

|WINNERS. Filipino students, together with their coaches, wave the Philippine flag and show the medals and trophies they won at the awarding ceremony of the 2018 Bulgaria International Mathematics Competition (BIMC) in Burgas, Bulgaria (Photo courtesy of MTG)
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A pupil of Ateneo de Naga University Grade School notched the second runner-up place in the recently-concluded Bulgaria International Mathematics Competition (BIMC) held in Burgas, Bulgaria from July 1 to 6.
Jence Enrico Dela Fuente competed along with several other pupils from the Philippines in the team contest, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG), which trained the students.
Prior to the competition in Bulgaria, Dela Fuente also won a bronze medal at the 1st International Festival Mathematical Triathlon Apollonia held in Sozopol, Bulgaria from June 26 to 30.