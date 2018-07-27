Albay Traffic Safety Team launched

Present were representatives of the Philippine National Police R V, Highway Patrol Group R V, Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board R V, Land Transportation Office R V, Department of Public Works and Highways R V and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources R V.
Bichara raised his concerns about street accidents and other matters, saying that “Most of the vehicular accidents are from motor vehicles... we really need to address this problem so we came up with the launching of Albay Traffic Safety Team.”
He also mentioned the problem regarding the widened road used as parking lots that cause a slow flow of traffic.
Cedric Daep, head of Albay Provincial Safety and Emergency Management Office, discussed the Albay Traffic Safety Team’s goal, which is to protect the welfare of the people.
Under the ordinance, each municipality has a designated deputized traffic enforcer.
Violator's tickets and Deputized Traffic Enforcer's IDs were handed out to help with the job of the traffic enforcers.
Two support trucks, two tow vehicles, and 5 motorcycle units, along with the Provincial Impounding Area, are also available for the use of the traffic enforcers.
To contextualize the initiatives, PSupt Dixon B. Berango, Deputy Provincial Director for Operations, presented statistics on the current traffic situation in Albay. A total of 1,860 accidents were recorded in 2017, which dropped to 1, 561 accidents in 2018 with a 19.2% decrease.
At present, Legazpi City has the most recorded accidents in 2018 with a total number of 795, followed by Daraga with 192 incidents and 96 in Guinobatan, Albay.
Most of the causes of these accidents include pedestrian crossing, distracted driving, and wrong overtaking.
The factors that cause accidents include the lack of knowledge or disregarding laws, rules, and regulations, drunk while driving, drivers of PUV’s rushing the travel for higher income or commission, and using a cell phone or wearing the headset while driving, Berango noted.
On the other hand, contributory factors also consist of uncontrolled selling of Motor Vehicle, stray animals, pedestrians that do not follow traffic regulations, and construction sites that do not provide traffic signs.
For the government agencies, the factors which contribute to accidents are the lack of or faded road markings on highways, conflict of policy on concerned agencies on the proposed projects prior to its implementation (i.e electric posts, trees along the highways), improper road construction, and inappropriate urban zoning and land use.
Berango recommended the religious conduct of Safety Education Seminars by the provided by LGUs and LTO.
In addition, there should be strict implementation of existing traffic laws, rules, and regulations such as NPNT, Helmet law, Drunk Driving Act and city/municipal ordinance.
Personnel to enforce Ordinances and RA 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code), especially at nighttime, should furthermore be assigned.
Lastly, ordinances regulating and providing requirements in procuring motorcycles should be formulated, he said.