Albay broadcaster shot dead

|Joey Llana
The victim, Joey Llana y Manata, 38 years old, was on his way to work at 4:45 am when the suspect shot him on various parts of his body using a firearm with an unknown caliber.
Llana was a blocktimer at radio station DWZR. He was known for his hard-hitting commentaries.
He was declared dead at 6:05 a.m. by the Emergency Management Staff, the regional police said.
Investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.
