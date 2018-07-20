Friday, July 20, 2018

Home » , , » Albay broadcaster shot dead

Albay broadcaster shot dead

Joey Llana

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – A radio broadcaster was gunned down earlier today (July 20) at Alternate Road, P6, Penafrancia, Daraga town.

The victim, Joey Llana y Manata, 38 years old, was on his way to work at 4:45 am when the suspect shot him on various parts of his body using a firearm with an unknown caliber.

Llana was a blocktimer at radio station DWZR. He was known for his hard-hitting commentaries.

He was declared dead at 6:05 a.m. by the Emergency Management Staff, the regional police said.

Investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.
Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 