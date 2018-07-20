ADNU Senior High teacher found dead

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The lifeless body of Senior High School teacher was discovered hanging at the room she was renting at CEMENI Dormitory along Arana St., Barangay Sta. Cruz, this city Thursday evening.
Marylen Aguilar Malate, 20 years old, single, and a teacher at Ateneo de Naga Senior High School Department, was found hanging from a cabinet with a black plastic straw by one of her boardmates.
The boardmate cut the straw, and tried to revive the victim before the authorities arrived, the Naga City police said.
The victim was declared dead by the City Health Officer, Dr. Vito Borja.
Her body was brought to Abiog Funeral Parlor, Naga City.
According to the police, the family refused to have an autopsy conducted on the victim's cadaver.