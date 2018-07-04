6,721 workers regularized in Bicol

A total of 6,721 workers gained regular employment from their companies here in Bicol for the first semester of the year.
Of this number, 4,211 of them were regularized through inspections conducted by the Labor department. On the other hand, 2,510 were regularized voluntarily by their respective employers.
DOLE Bicol recorded 167 establishments in all provinces of Bicol that regularized their workers from January to June 2018. At least 137 companies regularized their own workers upon visit by the agency’s inspectors, while 30 establishments voluntarily regularized their own workers
According to OIC Regional Director Rovelinda dela Rosa, “this is part of the 10-point agenda of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to put to end prohibited contractual government arrangements in the country. We encourage employers to submit their roster of employees and voluntarily regularize their workers following under such work arrangements in their respective establishments.”
“In so doing, we will avoid the rigorous process of enforcement through our inspection program, and eventually filing of cases to ensure the security of tenure of our workers,” she further said.
Dela Rosa added that as part of the advocacy to stop endo and promote regularization in Bicol region, the department highlights the policy whenever there are labor management fora, wage consultation meetings and other labor-related activities in the region.
Apart from this, the Department conducts routine inspection in which they evaluate private establishments’ compliance with labor laws and social legislation through a prescribed Inspection Checklist.
According to OIC Assistant Regional Director Imee Romanillos, “as to routine inspections, our agency prioritizes establishments engaged in manufacturing, agriculture, services (hospitals, hotels, restaurants, food chains), contractors and sub-contractors (security agencies), telecommunications (BPOs) and construction projects.”
“We reach out to the employers to comply and work with us in the upliftment of the lives of the Bicolano workers,” she added.
In return to all those establishments that observe labor rules and regulations, DOLE Bicol recognizes them as one among the labor laws compliant establishments./jveg/