3 Bicolano bizmen face tax raps

Vilma J. Barcelona, the sole proprietress of Sunrise Emission Test Center, has a total tax liability for taxable year 2014 amounting to PHP 34,051, 949.12, inclusive of increments for her acts and omissions, the BIR said.
Also facing tax raps is Deborah DJ De Castro, the sole proprietress of JECA Minerals with registered address in Naga City, who has a total tax liability of PHP2,244,794.88.
De Castro is engaged in small-scale mining extracting white clay in San Vicente, Tinambac, Camarines Sur.
Meantime, Ruben Gerard Andres Fortuno III, owner of Tabaco Sports Arena in Tabaco City Albay, has an aggregate total civil (income tax and amusement tax) liability totaling to PHP21,363,332.28.
Tax mapping was conducted by the BIR to investigate their business activities and determine the veracity and extent of the violations.