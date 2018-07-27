238 MIESCOR workers get P9.4M benefits thru DOLE Bicol’s SEnA

OIC Regional Director Rovelinda A. Dela Rosa lauded Ching B. Banania the Single Entry Approach Desk Officer (SEADO) of the Albay Provincial Field Office who facilitated the conduct of settlement proceedings last July 16.
Dela Rosa said that the endeavor was a product of close coordination and constant dialogue between and among DOLE personnel, Tiwi Mayor Jaime Villanueva, employees involved and the MIESCOR management.
“This was materialized after one (1) inspection and three (3) dialogues including this award that transpired by and between the LGU of Tiwi, MIESCOR and DOLE RO 5,” Dela Rosa added.
“We want to provide clients with immediate and viable solutions through this mechanism to prevent full blown labor and employment disputes,” she said.
236 out of 238 employees already received the checks which translated to a 99.16% successful release. Two of the employees who are out of the region were not able to get the cheques.
The employees involved are indeed very thankful upon receiving their monetary entitlements. Some of them will utilize the amount received for their planned business or no longer intended to be employed due to old age and for other personal reasons they may have.
“Masaya po ako at natanggap na po namin ang separation pay at nakikita ko na nakangiti na ang mga empleyado. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa DOLE RO 5 at naging maayos ang aming pag-uusap. (I’m happy that we have received our separation pay. I see all employees wearing their smiles of gratitude. I thank the DOLE RO5 for their intervention and for facilitating and ensuring a smooth proceeding.),” shared Maria Aileen Berces-Cuera, HR coordinator for three years in the said company.
SEnA is an administrative approach to provide a speedy, impartial, inexpensive, and accessible settlement procedure for all issues/complaints arising from employer-employee relations to prevent them from ripening into full blown disputes. Under this approach, all labor and employment disputes shall undergo a 30-day mandatory conciliation-mediation process to effect settlement among the contending parties.
Any aggrieved worker, union, group of workers, or the employer may file a request for assistance.
Meanwhile, DOLE Albay Field Office will evaluate the possible livelihood interventions to qualified displaced workers of MIESCOR as additional benefits to them in close coordination with the Public Employment Service Office of Local Government Unit of Tiwi as accredited co-partner.