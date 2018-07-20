20-year-old hangs self in Naga City

The Naga City police identified the victim as Mark Jay Velascuez y Placio, single, and a resident of Barangay Alawihao, Daet, Camarines Norte.
His body was found in a state of decomposition hanging from the side rail of a double deck bed at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday, after foul odor was reported emanating from his room.
The police said he left his cellphone on video recording mode during the incident.
Velascuez allegedly had been having problems with his boyfriend prior to the incident, the police said.
He was in Naga City to seek a job, and was last seen alive on July 17 with another friend.