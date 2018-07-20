Friday, July 20, 2018

Home » , » 20-year-old hangs self in Naga City

20-year-old hangs self in Naga City


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A love problem reportedly pushed a 20-year-old man to take his own life in the room he was renting at San Jose Dorm, P3, San Jose Street, Barangay Penafrancia, this city.

The Naga City police identified the victim as Mark Jay Velascuez y Placio, single, and a resident of Barangay Alawihao, Daet, Camarines Norte.

His body was found in a state of decomposition hanging from the side rail of a double deck bed at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday, after foul odor was reported emanating from his room.

The police said he left his cellphone on video recording mode during the incident.

Velascuez allegedly had been having problems with his boyfriend prior to the incident, the police said.

He was in Naga City to seek a job, and was last seen alive on July 17 with another friend.
Share:

Featured Post

ADNU Senior High teacher found dead

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The lifeless body of Senior High School teacher was discovered hanging at the room she was renting at CE...

 