2 women tagged in carnapping in Naga City

One of the suspects was suspect was identified as Heyzel Adan y Camacho, 18 years old, a resident of Calauag, Naga City, and a cook of System Technology Institute (STI).
The Naga City police said Adan, along with fellow suspect Andrea Mendoza of Villa Karangahan Subdivision, San Felipe, Naga City, were the suspects in stealing the motorcycle of victim Palpito De Luna y Vasquez while the vehicle was parked at DYD Hub between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.
The motorcycle was a Honda Wave model with plate number EMB 8206.
Adan was arrested and is presently detained, while Mendoza is still at large, according to the Naga City police.
The police said this is not the first time that the duo has been involved in carnapping.
Adan was identified by police operatives through the CCTV recording.
Previously, however, no complaint was filed against the two.