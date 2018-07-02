2 dead, 1 hospitalized after eating isaw?

MILAOR, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) – Two kids died, while another is recovering in a hospital, reportedly after eating isaw at Barangay Lipot, this town on Friday.
The victims were identified as Lyka Lopez Alba, 10 years old, and Mary Joy Alba, 13 years old.
In an interview with Mario Alba, the children’s father, he said Lyka brought home the barbecued chicken intestines.
Shortly after eating the street food, the two victims said they experienced stomach ache and felt weak, according to their father.
The other child, aged 14, also felt discomfort and vomited.
They were rushed to a hospital in Naga City where the two children expired after two days.
The 14-year-old, however, is still recovering as of this writing.
Mr. Alba said the attending physician has yet to reveal the cause of death of his two children.
The remains of the victims are currently at Roco Funeral Homes at San Jose, this town.