2 arrested for illegal petroleum trade in Masbate

The police identified the suspects as Janeth Tamayo y Dela Cruz, 30 years old, and Ingo Jablonski, 56 years old, a German national.
Recovered from their possession, control and custody were the following items:
a. twenty (20) liters of diesel petroleum product amounting to Php838.000; and
b. 1520 liters of petroleum gasoline product amounting to Php68,780.00 pesos with aggregate amount of Php69,618.00.
The police said the pieces of evidence were brought to Mobo Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.
A case for Violation of PD 1865 docketed under NPS-V-12-INQ-18G-03142 thru inquest proceedings was already referred against the suspects before the Provincial Prosecution Office in Masbate.