Thieves steal vital Phivolcs solar panels in Albay

This was confirmed by Phivolcs resident volcanologist Ed Laguerta, who explained that the solar panels measure Mayon Volcano’s sulfur dioxide levels.
The solar panels, which were installed inside Masarawag Elementary School here, were discovered missing on Thursday.
It would be recalled that in January, a solar panel and batteries belonging to Phivolcs were also carted away by thieves.
Laguerta said the equipment is important, especially due to Mayon’s current status of Alert Level 2. This means that Mayon is at a moderate level of unrest, according to the bulletin released earlier today.