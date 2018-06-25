SSS Prexy Dooc is Daet Dangal ng Bayan awardee

|Atty. Emmanuel Dooc, SSS President and CEO
Atty. Dooc finished school at Mabini Colleges and taught in various schools in Camarines Norte.
His major achievements include the Baldomero B. Aguinaldo Award (Outstanding Head of Agency, Department of Finance Cluster); 2016 Honorary Insurance Commissioner of the State of Louisiana, USA, 2015; Outstanding Bedan, 2013 and 2014; Ulirang Ama Awardee for Law, 2001; and Most Outstanding Rotary Club President, 2000.
Among the highlights of his career are the following: Chief Compliance & Governance Officer of all the member companies of the Philam Group Tax Lawyer, SGV Tax Division; Corporate Secretary, Several corporations; Senior Vice President & Chief Governance & Compliance Officer, Philam Life & General Insurance Company, 2010 to 2011; First Vice President & General Counsel, Philam Life & General Insurance Company, 1997 to 2005; Vice President, Operations Department, American International Assurance, Ltd., HK Head Office 1988 to 1996; Public School Teacher for the blind, indigenous peoples, juvenile delinquents and regular students from 1969 to 1979.
In a media interview, Dooc said he is grateful for the recognition from the local government. He added that his service to the local community, however, will not end with the award, and will rather continue, especially as he continues to serve in the government.
The SSS CEO added that as head of the agency, he was able to add to the Target Goal Collections some Php16-billion monthly, which will be of use to the 36 million members of the SSS across the archipelago.
Prior to his leadership, the SSS used to collect only around Php12 billion monthly, which was largely inadequate for the needs of the SSS members.
As head of the SSS, Dooc is responsible for responsible for the overall planning, organizing, directing, controlling, monitoring, and coordinating the activities of the SSS to achieve its overall objectives and targets.
Likewise, he is responsible for defining the corporate vision, setting the tone, and cultivating values appropriate to the SSS as a civil service and a government financial institution. A member of the Social Security Commission (SSC) and a member of the Risk Management and Investment Oversight Committees.
He is furthermore a resource person for Audit; Governance, Organization and Appointments, Information Technology and Coverage and Collection Committees.
|Dooc receives the Dangal ng Bayan award in Daet, Camarines Norte