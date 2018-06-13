SC condemns killing of Judge Begino

Senior Associate Justice and Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio has condemned in the strongest possible terms the killing of Presiding Judge Ricky Begino of the MCTC of San Jose-Lagonoy, Camarines Sur.
In a statement this morning, he said he extends condolences to the bereaved family and calls on the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps with all deliberate speed to do justice for Judge Begino by filly investigating his killing.
Meantime, Sen. Chiz Escudero also gave the following statement: "I condemn in the strongest possible words the killing of Camarines Sur MCTC Judge Ricky Begino. I call on the PNP to immediately bring to the bar of justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act. This cannot and should not be allowed to pass!"
Begino was shot in Presentacion, Camarines Sur Tuesday afternoon near his residence.