Salingoy Art Group receives Special Award from LGU Naga

The Mayoral Awards is a yearly charter event in Naga City that aims to honor groups and individuals— ordinary men and women whose excellent performance and exemplary achievement in their own respective fields have been continuously bringing pride and honor to the City of Naga.
Headed by foremost visual artist Pancho Piano, Salingoy Art Group “has provided an avenue and forum for aspiring artists to hone their craft and be part of a group that lends it hands to those who aspire to spread the colors of hope, beauty and everything that tells of the goodness of man and the universe,” according to the commendation.
Its members include Boyet Abrenica, Hermel Alejandre, Fritz Arcilla, Warren Balane, Melissa Basmayor, Brian Ramos, Mark Borja, Concep Buenavente, Evelyn Calara, Dan Calisura, Sherry Calisura, Richard Cruz, Anne Daliva, Lomi Daliva, Ariel dela Cruz, Dar Buan Encinas, Mario Gacer, Roderick Imperio, Lorna Margate, Christina Oliveros, Gemmalyn Padilla, Juanito Penera, Richard Perez, Rommel Perez, Angelo Perida, Pancho Piano, Sylene Sabino, Emman Salvosa, Roland San Andres, Peboi Selleza, Jerome Sta. Maria, and Leah Uvas.
Salingoy Art Group is named after the Bicol word for "to look back."
Formed on March 2, 2011 by its President, Pancho Piano, Salingoy Art Group is an independent non-profit organization of individuals who believe in the power of art and expression in contributing to community growth and wellbeing.
Salingoy Art Group members are advocates of community development, tourism, health, environmental protection, initiating and supporting projects that promote the same not only within but also outside the region.
Today, Salingoy Art Group is composed of over twenty members, each dedicating his or her life to the arts.
As its members look back to their Bikolnon roots, they also look forward to a future where each member's creative potentials are realized to the fullest in the service of the Bicolano, Filipino, and international community.