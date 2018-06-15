P1.25M worth of shabu seized in Albay

DARAGA, Albay (Bicol Standard) -- A buy-bust operation led by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Albay at an inn in this town led to the confiscation of shabu with a street value of more or less P1.25M at around 12:10 and 1 a.m. on Friday.
Arrested were Marlon Fernandez y Llenas a.k.a “Bok Fernandez”, 40 y/o, single, a resident of Brgy. Iraya, Guinobatan, Albay; Lorraine Santiago y Casilum, 28 y/o, single, a resident of Blk 7 Lot 4 Phase 1, Antipolo City; and Elmeph Conciado y Calimutan, 37 y/o, married, a resident of No. 17 Sinuna Village, Brgy. Mambugan, Antipolo City who were at Room 61 of the inn; and Josdm Tabuena y Bartolata Jr a.k.a “Third”, 55 y/o, married, a resident of No. 33 First Park Subd., Brgy. Sagpon, Daraga, Albay; Jan Mark Rapisura y Balguma a.k.a “Matik”, 32 y/o, a residents of Brgy. Travesia, Guinobatan, Albay; Jomel Dela Cruz y Orpiada, 21 y/o, single, a resident of Brgy. Dunao, Ligao City, who were at Room 49 of the same location.
PDEA was able to recover around 300 grams of shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.
Presently, the suspects are under the custody of the PDEA.
Arrested were Marlon Fernandez y Llenas a.k.a “Bok Fernandez”, 40 y/o, single, a resident of Brgy. Iraya, Guinobatan, Albay; Lorraine Santiago y Casilum, 28 y/o, single, a resident of Blk 7 Lot 4 Phase 1, Antipolo City; and Elmeph Conciado y Calimutan, 37 y/o, married, a resident of No. 17 Sinuna Village, Brgy. Mambugan, Antipolo City who were at Room 61 of the inn; and Josdm Tabuena y Bartolata Jr a.k.a “Third”, 55 y/o, married, a resident of No. 33 First Park Subd., Brgy. Sagpon, Daraga, Albay; Jan Mark Rapisura y Balguma a.k.a “Matik”, 32 y/o, a residents of Brgy. Travesia, Guinobatan, Albay; Jomel Dela Cruz y Orpiada, 21 y/o, single, a resident of Brgy. Dunao, Ligao City, who were at Room 49 of the same location.
PDEA was able to recover around 300 grams of shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.
Presently, the suspects are under the custody of the PDEA.