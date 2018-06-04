Noel de Luna lends hand to Brigada Eskwela

“Public schools have always been close to my heart,” he revealed, “as I am a product of said education system, and also because my mother worked as a public school teacher,” he told the Bicol Standard.
It is this personal connection to public schools, he said, that pushed him to go out of his way to secure cleaning supplies that would make school buildings more conducive to learning.
Among his donations were soft brooms crafted by the residents of Matacon, Polangui, Albay.
“In helping out with the Brigada Eskwela, we should support our local craftsmen,” he underscored. “This reinforces the idea of the community helping the youth in their quest for good education.”
On social media, the recipients expressed their gratefulness over de Luna’s generosity, saying that his support is heartwarming and very much welcome, especially given the dilapidated condition of some school buildings in the province.
“I am always happy to help,” he explained. “This is especially true now that I am seeing how the various stakeholders are teaming up towards the improvement of education. It is about time that we realized how important partnership is in this endeavor.
The recipients of the cleaning supplies include: Manito High School, Banban Elementary School, Balasbas Elementary School, Cavit Elementary School, Balabagon Elementary School, Holugan Elementary School, Pawa Elementary School, Manubalay Elementary School, Tinapian Elementary School, Bitano Elementary School, Pag-asa National High School, Legazpi Port Elementary School, Ibalon Elementary School, Cabañgan Elementary School, Gogon Central School, Tayzan Elementary School, Albay Central School, Boñga National High School, Bigaa Elementary School, Rawis Elementary School, Buyuan Elementary School, Matagbac Elementary School, Pinabobong Elementary School, Mariroc Elementary School, San Lorenzo Elementary School, Bongabong Elementary School, Tabaco Northwest Central School, Nagsipit Elementary School, Tabaco North Central School, Bantayan Elementary School, San Antonio Elementary School, San Vicente Elementary School, Tabaco National High School, Mauraro National High School (Guinobatan), Matacon Elementary School (Polangui), San Vicente National High School (Daraga), Victory Elementary School, and EM's Elementary School.
“My assistance, of course, will not end here,” he said. “As an advocate of education, I will continue to support endeavors that will help the community, particularly the youth, the academe, and the parents,” he concluded.