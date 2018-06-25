Newly-elected punong barangay nabbed in drug bust

The Police Regional Office 5 identified the village chief as Misael Hebres Larosa, who is allegedly the head of the Larosa Drug Group and is third in the provincial target list.
Larosa, also known as Boboy or Cobra, is 48 years old, married, and a resident of P-7 Brgy. Sampaloc, Sorsogon City.
Recovered from his possession were three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be”shabu” placed in a candy container, buy-bust money, a motorcycle, and a cellphone.
Larosa was brought to Sorsogon CPS for booking and documentation and presently under the custody of PDEA Sorsogon for proper disposition.
The appropriate case is being prepared for filing against the suspect.