Naga honors 51 outstanding Nagueños

|2018 Mayoral Awardees
A total of fifty-one (51) awardees— the highest number of awardees since— were named in the 2018 Mayoral Awards conducted June 16 at The Tent, Avenue Plaza Hotel.
Universidad De Sta. Isabel (USI), a charity university in Naga City, was hailed as the 2018 Juan Q. Miranda awardee— the highest honor among the recognitions being given in the Mayoral Awards.
As an educational institution, USI has been continually serving as a training ground of men and women, such as government leaders and church heads, who strongly contribute in the empowerment of the community.
The next five (5) awardees were Consuelo ‘Chito’ Madrigal Foundation- Bikol, Naga Optical Clinic, Dr. Nelba Olaso, Mr. Ryan Rubi and Laarni Victoria Vina who each received the Leon SA. Aureus Award, the second highest award, for their contribution in empowering the various groups of people in the community through their own ways and means as individuals, groups, and institutions.
Meanwhile, the Camarines Sur National High School Robotics Team, and Maria Yzabell Angel Palma from the Philippine Science High School- Bicol Region Campus, were conferred with the third highest award— the Jesse M. Robredo Youth Award— for their ingenuity in introducing innovations in the field of Science and Technology.
The fourth highest award, the Lt. Delfin Rosales Award, was given to Mr. Salvador Quibot— a tricycle driver— for returning a bag of jewelries amounting to P100,000.00 back to its rightful owner.
Under the Mayoral Recognition category, thirty- one (31) awardees were named due to their exemplary achievement in the field of education, sports, and the arts: Sean Arman Abergos, Anthony Anier, Jenelle Bernice Barbosa, Chester Beluang, Mary Lovey Benavides, Nonielo Bracino, Anne Margarette Bron, Camarines Sur National High School Supreme Student Government, Katherine Chancoco, George De Hitta, Gian Hector Diamante, Atiya Therese Dimaiwat, Dinry Ferch Fulgentes, Sharlemaine Gaile Harris, Robyn Therese Jocom, Ron Arby Lucero, Enrique Maronilla Seva, Alexandra Maronilla Seva, NCF Tigers Basketball Team, Marie Noelie Perez, Rufus Pesimo, Rachel Louise Peters, Jearl Reylie Pineda, Tinago National High School Supreme Student Government, Angelo Jose Tondo, Jillian Hannah Uy, Hans Mackenzie Uy, Julius Glen Vasquez, Carmel Joy Vergara, Wystan Villareal, and Dominic Villegas.
In the Special Community Award category, eleven (11) awardees were named for their active and voluntary involvement and contribution in the various community affairs: Ateneo de Naga University Dugong Atenista, Vicente Avila, Andres Compuesto, Flora Cuerdo, Regner Ducot, Jr., Gualandi Formation Center, Salvador Mison, Missionaries of the Poor, the Morano Family, Naga View Adventist College, and the Salingoy Art Group.
The Mayoral Awards is a yearly charter event in Naga City that aims to honor groups and individuals— ordinary men and women whose excellent performance and exemplary achievement in their own respective fields have been continuously bringing pride and honor to the City of Naga.