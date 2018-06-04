NAGA CITY'S HIGH CRIME RATE TAG| Mayor Bongat: Don't panic

Naga City had a 273.83 average monthly crime rate from January to April, or the first quarter, of this year.
Bongat said Naguenos should not be alarmed over the report, since the index crime rates in the city are decreasing, according to the data presented during the Peace and Order Council meetings.
He emphasized, however, that it would be best if the public were vigilant at all times.
Bongat has yet to read the data from the PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management.
Meantime, the Naga City Police Office, through Police Senior Supt. Jonathan Panganiban said they are examining why Naga City topped the list.
The City Detective Management Branch of the Naga City Police Office is currently in charge of studying the data.
The crime rate, according to PNP spokesperson John Bulalacao, is inversely proportional to the population.
“Naga City has a higher crime rate because compared to Quezon City, which has a lower crime rate despite significant number of crime volume in Quezon City, is because of population. Naga City has a lower population compared to Quezon City,” Bulalacao explained.
Following Naga in the PNP list is Mandaue City with an average of 214.71; Pasay City with 136.26, Iloilo City with 133.97.
Also in the list are Cebu City, Makati City, and Mandaluyong City.