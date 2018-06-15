LTO Bicol cautions public on road accidents

|Photo: LTO Bicol
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Land Transportation Office Regional Director for Bicol Atty. Noreen San Luis-Lutey announced that their office is conducting a series of information dissemination about LTO laws and road safety education.
“We have activated Oplan Balik Eskwela to minimize traffic congestion and attend to the safety of students and parents,” she explained.
“Reminding pedestrians and motorists about road safety is especially important during the opening of classes, when a surge of road accidents is often recorded,” she said.
Among the laws on which the LTO focuses are the RA 10666, an Act Providing Road Safety of Children aboard Motorcycles and RA 10054 known as the Motorcycle Helmet Law.
“In addition, we are working to integrate our Students Today, Road Users Tomorrow (STRUT) campaign into the curriculum,” she told the Bicol Standard.
“STRUT is a necessary step to take in the name of safety. We are excited to see the program in all schools in the country for safer roads,” she said.
Just this week, road accidents were recorded in the towns of Milaor, Pasacao, Bula, Nabua, and Pili in Camarines Sur alone in two days’ time.
In Naga City, a second grader died after being hit by a car near the school premises on Thursday.