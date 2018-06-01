Homegrown Bicolano company LCC records double-digit growth amid innovation

Liberty Commercial Center (LCC), the leading and one of the major retail establishments in Bicol, gave recognition to its business partners and vendors in the company’s Partnership Night, held recently at the Solaire Resort and Hotel.
This yearly celebration recognizes LCC’s business partners who have excelled in various categories as they work with the company towards bringing quality, competitively-priced products and new concepts to Bicolanos.
The Partnership Night celebrated the strong relationship and successful collaboration between LCC and its business partners forged in the past years. The company lauded brands and individuals that have helped the business grow and expand in the Bicol region.
The Grand Slam Award was given to CDO Foodsphere Inc. for exhibiting strong sales performance and remarkable initiatives in LCC stores for the past three consecutive years. This award is the highest recognition that LCC gives to its business partners.
Top consumer-brand companies like Unilever Philippines, Nestle Philippines, Procter & Gamble Philippines, San Miguel Brewery Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation,Gardenia Bakeries Philippines, Incorporated, and Emperador Distillers, Inc. also received awards under various categories. Home and personal care brands likeSanitary Care Products Asia, Inc., Megasoft Hygienic Products, Inc., International Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cosmetique Asia Corporation, Benby Enterprises, Inc., and Mead Johnson Nutrition Philippines, Inc. were also honored in the event.
"Our business partners have been key players to our success. Without them, we could not have reached where we are today,” LCC Chairman and CEO Antonio Tan said. “We hope to continue to strengthen our partnership with them as the company constantly grows and innovates.”
The event also served as culmination of LCC’s successful run towards becoming the retailer of choice in the Bicol region. In 2017, the company recorded double-digit sales growth, which was driven by LCC’s aggressive expansion, store modernization, and facilities upgrade. This includes the newly expanded Supermarket Naga Felix and the opening of new branches of LCC Expressmart, LCC Supermarket, and LCC Marketplus.
LCC plans to open six new stores in 2018 and continue the modernization program of its existing stores by adapting to new trends and technology that will improve customer engagement.
Apart from strengthening and upgrading its existing Rewards Plus Card program, LCC also plans to establish partnership with mobile payment service providers to make more convenient and cashless transactions for customers. LCC also intends to boost its online presence and marketing initiatives to reach the younger market through various social media engagements and fun on-ground activities.
“We are focusing on improving our existing stores and services by keeping up with the new trends to provide the best shopping experience to our fellow Bicolanos,” Tan added.
The company is also looking to expand its footprint in the neighboring regions in the coming years.
Since it started operations in 1945, LCC has established a strong retail network comprised of 80 stores for both Supermarket and Department Store, which are strategically located across the region and is considered as the leading commercial store operator in Bicol in terms of sales market share.
The Grand Slam Award was given to CDO Foodsphere Inc. for exhibiting strong sales performance and remarkable initiatives in LCC stores for the past three consecutive years. This award is the highest recognition that LCC gives to its business partners.
Top consumer-brand companies like Unilever Philippines, Nestle Philippines, Procter & Gamble Philippines, San Miguel Brewery Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation,Gardenia Bakeries Philippines, Incorporated, and Emperador Distillers, Inc. also received awards under various categories. Home and personal care brands likeSanitary Care Products Asia, Inc., Megasoft Hygienic Products, Inc., International Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cosmetique Asia Corporation, Benby Enterprises, Inc., and Mead Johnson Nutrition Philippines, Inc. were also honored in the event.
"Our business partners have been key players to our success. Without them, we could not have reached where we are today,” LCC Chairman and CEO Antonio Tan said. “We hope to continue to strengthen our partnership with them as the company constantly grows and innovates.”
The event also served as culmination of LCC’s successful run towards becoming the retailer of choice in the Bicol region. In 2017, the company recorded double-digit sales growth, which was driven by LCC’s aggressive expansion, store modernization, and facilities upgrade. This includes the newly expanded Supermarket Naga Felix and the opening of new branches of LCC Expressmart, LCC Supermarket, and LCC Marketplus.
LCC plans to open six new stores in 2018 and continue the modernization program of its existing stores by adapting to new trends and technology that will improve customer engagement.
Apart from strengthening and upgrading its existing Rewards Plus Card program, LCC also plans to establish partnership with mobile payment service providers to make more convenient and cashless transactions for customers. LCC also intends to boost its online presence and marketing initiatives to reach the younger market through various social media engagements and fun on-ground activities.
“We are focusing on improving our existing stores and services by keeping up with the new trends to provide the best shopping experience to our fellow Bicolanos,” Tan added.
The company is also looking to expand its footprint in the neighboring regions in the coming years.
Since it started operations in 1945, LCC has established a strong retail network comprised of 80 stores for both Supermarket and Department Store, which are strategically located across the region and is considered as the leading commercial store operator in Bicol in terms of sales market share.