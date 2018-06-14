Gov. Pimentel heeds gripes of CNorte trike drivers, operators vs TRAIN law

In the 92nd Regular Session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan earlier this week, CANFETODA President Benito Ilan sought the help of the SP to address the issues affecting their group.
According to Ilan, the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s requirement of P150 daily from the tricycle operators’ group is too burdensome, as their earnings are meager and largely insufficient to meet the requirement.
This, he said, is on top of the P500 annual registration fee.
He further explained that the BIR has announced that those who do not make it to the June 30 deadline for the Income Tax Return will be charged with a penalty.
In response, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan said that the fees were not imposed arbitrarily.
However, the concerns of the tricycle operators’ group should also be given consideration, especially because their livelihood is affected.
Heeding these concerns, Gov. Pimentel said he will provide lawyers who will attend to the requests of the CANFETODA.
Meantime, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan assured its support by stating that it will pass a resolution recognizing the concerns of the transport group.
In a related development, President Rodrigo Duterte recently said that suspending or scrapping the TRAIN Law will undermine the delivery of basic services.
The TRAIN Law, it would be noted, has been receiving backlash and blame for the rising prices of commodities.