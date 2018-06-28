Ex-AFP member killed in buy-bust in Sorsogon

He was identified as Ariel Marasigan Dimaala, 31 years old, and a native of Gumaca, Quezon Province.
Dimaala, the Police Regional Office 5 said, was a newly-identified drug personality.
The joint elements of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit- PRO 5 (lead unit), City Drug Enforcement Unit- Sorsogon CPS, Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit- Sorsogon PPO and PDEA Sorsogon Enforcement Team conducted said buy-bust operation that resulted to an armed encounter between the arresting officers and the suspect, leading to his neutralization.
A police poseur buyer was able to purchase from the suspect two sachets of suspected shabu.
After the transaction, the pursuer buyer gave the signal to execute the operation, prompting the operating team to effect the arrest.
Upon approaching, the suspect who was armed with an unknown caliber of firearm started shooting towards the police officers, which prompted them to return fire.
Operating units tried to revive the suspect and called for the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Team for medical assistance, but the suspect was pronounced dead by the attending physician Dr. Ruel Rebustillo, City Health Officer.
The operatives were able to recovered the following items:
- Two heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu obtained thru buy-bust operation;
- Thirteen heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu (under custody of PCLO-Sorsogon);
- One caliber 45 pistol with chamber load and one magazine inserted loaded with four pieces of ammunition;
- Two fired cartridge case of calibre 45;
- Two fired cartridge case of 9 mm;
- One deformed fired bullet;
- One cellphone
- One leather wallet with different IDs and money in different denominations; and
- Two pcs of five Hundred peso bills bearing serial number GN240314 and DU895928 used as buy-bust money.
Meantime, the firearm recovered from the crime scene was placed under the custody of PCLO-Sorsogon for ballistic examination.