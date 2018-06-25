DOLE Bicol grants P2.9M for livelihood projects in region

The recipients of the 2.9 M livelihood projects comprising of various kabuhayan starter kits are BLGU Pangpang, Sorsogon City amounting to P1,649,945; Province of Sorsogon with P940,931 worth of livelihood grant and; BLGU Cabiguan, Pilar, Sorsogon amounting to P383,268 livelihood assistance.
A total of 160 local beneficiaries in Sorsogon will be benefitting from these livelihood projects.
Pedro J. Jolloso, barangay captain of Pangpang village, Sorsogon City thanked DOLE RO 5 for the grant received. “We are grateful for this amount for our Pangkabuhayan Enhancement Through Entrepreneurial Resources (PETER) which will be beneficial to 87 beneficiaries composed of barbers, bakers, beauticians, burger maker/vendors, car washers, sewers, carpenters and many more,” he added.
Present during the awarding were Brgy. Captain Jolloso and Treasurer Rufino C. De Ocampo of Pangpang, Sorsogon City; Sorsogon Gov. Robert Lee Rodrigueza and PESO Manager Lorna Hayag and; Brgy. Captain Lelani Millano of Cabiguan, Pilar Sorsogon.
Livelihood or Kabuhayan Program is a component of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program which grants assistance for capacity-building on livelihood for the poor, vulnerable and marginalized workers. It provides a working capital solely for the purchase of equipment, tools and jigs, raw materials, among others, to be used in their livelihood undertakings.
Meanwhile, the provincial government of Albay has received P3,322,800 worth of grant for the Rehabilitation of Damage Barangay Facilities and Clean and Green Project for the municipalities of Libon, Polangui and Camalig under Emergency Employment or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.
The City Government of Tabaco has likewise received P6,611,250 worth of assistance for the Clearing/Disilting of Various River Channels, Clearing of Various Creeks and Coastal Clean-up in Tagas River, Tayhi and Pawa rivers in Tabaco City.
There are 1,025 resident-beneficiaries for this project.
PESO Manager Rafaelita M. Nicoleta, PESO Manager Felix Danilo D. Berces and, Vice Mayir Nes San Pablo of Tabaco City were present during the awarding of cheques.
TUPAD Program is a community-based (municipality/ barangay) package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed, and unemployed poor, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed. /jveg/