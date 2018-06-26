DILG urges barangay captains to vote for reform-oriented Liga ng mga Barangay leaders

DILG OIC-Secretary Eduardo M. Ano says that PBs must be mindful in electing their Liga officials. He says that they should always look at the capacity of a leader that can represent them well and not choose them simply because he/she is the choice of the Local chief executive.
"So to our kapitans who will vote for their LnB leaders, choose the capable ones that will steer the organization to a better performance," says Ano.
"Iboto ang tunay na Matino, Mahusay at Maaasahan na lider. 'Wag na po tayong magpasilaw sa ano mang halaga, o dahil siya ang gusto ng mayor o gobernador, o sa simpleng popularidad lang. Let us choose someone who can carry out the great responsibility of leading the organization while maintaining a clean record," he adds.
Ano says that in a directive, the DILG prepared a timeline of LnB election-related activities starting on June 25 leading to the official election day on July 30. He also adds that provisions of Republic Act 10952 stipulates the localized conduct of the LnB election for ex-officio positions at the municipal, city and provincial level must not be later than July 31, under the supervision of DILG.
According to the timeline, the process of electing LnB leaders for the Component City and Municipal LnB Chapters shall start on June 25 until the proclamation day on July 16 followed by Provincial, Metropolitan, Highly Urbanized City, and Independent Component City Chapters on July 16-30, 2018.
DILG Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya says that any complaint or report of irregularities on the conduct of the Liga elections should be reported to the local DILG field office with jurisdiction over the area.
"The DILG is mandated under the law to supervise the Liga elections. Thus, we wish to ensure the conduct of peaceful and orderly elections free from outside interference," says Malaya.
Component City and Municipal LnB Chapters
In DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2018-90, the incumbent LnB President must send a written notice of meeting to the general membership, as well as the incumbent Liga Chapter Board Members for the purpose of forming the various committees and boards by June 25 followed by a meeting for the formation and designation of the members of the Committees and Boards on July 2.
On July 9-11, the Nominations Committee shall make available to the prospective candidates the candidacy forms and shall only accept Certificates of Candidacies on or before 5 PM of July 11, 2018.
The Nominations Committee must determine and certify prior to the elections as to the qualifications of the candidates according to the LnB Constitution and By-Laws and Election Code by July 13 and must post in the chapter office prior to the elections a list of the qualified candidates.
The synchronized LnB election for Component City and Municipal Chapters is scheduled on July 16 where the various committees such as Registration/Credentials Committee will take charge in the accreditation and registration of delegates to the election meeting; prepare and issue necessary proofs of presence of a quorum; prepare and issue the voter's credential for election purposes; and render a report on the number of voting delegates duly registered, certified and accredited.
On the same day, the Election Committee must exercise supervision and control over the election proper and the proclamation of winners; the Board of Canvassers must be responsible in canvassing, counting certifying of the votes garnered by the candidates, and submit the result to the Election Committee using Form 7; and Board of Election Supervisors shall resolve any controversies such as 'breaking the tie' and call the presence of the Philippine National Police if it warrants so.
Provincial, Metropolitan, HUC, and ICC LnB Chapters
DILG Chief Ano says that LnB election process for Metropolitan, Highly Urbanized City (HUC) and Independent Component City (ICC) follows the same route as the Component City and Municipal Chapters just in different dates.
Incumbent LnB President must send a written notice of meeting to the newly-elected PBs in Metropolitan, Highly Urbanized City (HUC) and Independent Component City (ICC) and to the newly-elected President of the LnB Component City and Municipal Chapters on July 16, as well as the incumbent Liga Chapter Board Members for the purpose of forming the various committees and boards.
By July 23, incumbent LnB President, must convene a meeting for the formation and designation of the members of the Committees and Boards.
On July 24-26, the Nominations Committee of the LnB Chapter Secretary shall make available to the prospective candidates the candidacy forms and shall only accept Certificates of Candidacies on or before 5 PM of July 26, 2018.
The Nominations Committee must determine and certify prior to the elections as to the qualifications of the candidates according to the LnB Constitution and By-Laws and Election Code by July 27 and must post in the chapter office prior to the elections a list of the qualified candidates.
The synchronized LnB election for Provincial, Metropolitan, HUC, and ICC Chapters is scheduled on July 30.