Daet dumpsite ordered closed

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—The local government unit of Daet is poised to strictly implement waste segregation in its barangays in preparation for the total closure of the open dumpsite in this town.
This was confirmed by Municipal Administrator Joan Kristine Tabernilla-Deluna, who said that they received another closure order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources dated April 2018.
“We are doing our best,” Tabernilla-Deluna said when asked for a statement on the closure order.
“While we are still in the process of negotiation for the acquisition of a 3.5-hectare lot at Barangay Bibirao, we have intensified our campaign for waste segregation,” she explained.
“If the residents cooperate with this waste segregation initiative, the non-biodegradable materials that will be brought to the dumpsite will be substantially reduced,” she added.
“Meanwhile, we are in talks with LGU Mercedes for us to be allowed to temporarily dispose the waste from Daet in said town, while the negotiations are still ongoing for the Bibirao sanitary landfill.”
In a related development, Rene Rosales of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Daet also confirmed the closure order.
Rosales said that as of now, they are collecting garbage only from the market. The garbage from the barangays, he said, will be the responsibility of the locality.
He added that their long-range plan is to ac- quire the 3.5-hectare lot at Barangay Bibirao.
They have requested the Environmental Management Board (EMB) to inspect the site if it is viable for the project.
Rosales, meanwhile, told the BICOL STANDARD that since last month, they have already closed their dumpsite.