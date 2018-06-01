CSur BM faces suspension by Sandiganbayan re: graft

|Pacamarra
MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- Provincial Board Member Gilmar "Maymay" S. Pacamarra, who was the former mayor of San Jose town in Camarines Sur, is facing suspension for 90 days by the Sandiganbayan in connection with the anti-graft case filed against him.
The criminal charge stemmed from his travel to Thailand using government funds during his incumbency as municipal mayor.
Aside from Pacamarra, also ordered suspended were former Sangguniang Bayan members Norman Bruzo and Roberto Primavera, and municipal accountant Imelda Caballero.
The anti-graft court explained that ‘Section 13 [of R.A. No. 3019] is so clear and explicit that there is hardly room for any extended court rationalization of the law. Section 13 unequivocally mandates the suspension of a public official from office pending a criminal prosecution under R.A. No. 3019 or Title 7, Book II of the Revised Penal Code or for any offense involving public funds or property or fraud on government.
According to the records of the case, Pacamarra, Bruzo, Primavera and Caballero used P279,724.60 worth of government funds for their travel to Thailand without valid travel authority, thereby causing undue injury to the government.