Comelec to resume voter registration on July 2

“It is the duty of the Commission to conduct regular voter registration in order to enfranchise and enlist qualified voters nationwide, with the exception of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur in light of the current situation in the area,” COMELEC Spokesperson James Jimenez said.
Applications for new registration, transfer/transfer with reactivation, reactivation, change/correction of entry and inclusion/reinstatement of records in the list of voters shall be accepted.
Applications shall be personally filed at the Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) of the city/district/municipality where the applicant resides, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays.
The COMELEC will also conduct satellite registrations during this period, wherein field officials go to barangays, public plazas, schools and other public places to register voters. In such offsite registrations, preference shall be given to members of the vulnerable sector such as indigenous peoples (IPs), senior citizens, and pregnant women.