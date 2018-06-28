Cam Norte Provincial Gov’t offers free LET, Civil Service Exam reviews

Spearheading the review is the Provincial Youth Affairs Office(PYAO), according to Youth Affairs Officer Gino Villafranca.
“Anyone who wishes to avail of the review may register at the Provincial Capitol from 8 am to 5 pm,” he said.
The Civil Service Exam Review is slated on Saturdays and Sundays from June 16 to August 12 while the LET Review is scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays from June 30 to September 15.
As of this writing, 199 have registered for the Civil Service Exam review and 439 for the LET Review.
Gov. Jonah Pimentel said the review is a big help for Cam Nortenos to realize their full potential.
Pimentel, along with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Members, Provincial Administrator Alvin Tallado and Provincial Youth Affairs Office also congratulated those who passed the exams held earlier this year.
