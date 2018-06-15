Bordado ousted as CBSUA OIC

According to the information related to the BICOL STANDARD, the Board called for a division of the house to settle the issue regarding the controversial designation of Bordado as OIC of the said university.
Five members of the Board of Regents voted to remove Bordado as OIC while two others voted in her favor.
It will be recalled that Bordado’s appointment as President of the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture expired last April 2.
Upon the expiration of her term, she was allowed to take over as OIC in a holdover capacity, pending resolution of a legal issue that was tossed to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to decide.
Meanwhile, it was also learned that the CHED en banc decided to allow the BOR to pass upon the issue, since it is incumbent upon them to appoint the University President.
The controversy regarding Bordado’s designation as OIC started when she applied for reappointment as University President.
The rules require that an incumbent president seeking reappointment, should not exceed the mandatory retirement age of 65 years old, and should get a double outstanding rating.
The double outstanding rating means a unanimous vote coming from the members of the Evaluation Committee, along with a unanimous vote of the members of the Board of Regents.
In the case of Bordado whose age will be more that 65 if she is given a second term as University President, she failed to obtain a unanimous vote from the members of the Board of Regents.
It was earlier reported that Engr. Henry Mabesa, Jr., who represents the faculty in the Board of Regents, and Department of Agriculture Bicol Regional Director Elena de los Santos did not vote for the reappointment of Bordado.
After Bordado was ousted as OIC of CBSUA, the BOR designated Engr. Rolando De Asis as Officer-in-Charge.
De Asis is the Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Bordado’s holdover capacity designation will expire on June 15, 2018.
In a related development, the CHED en banc upheld Commission Memorandum Order (CMO) No.16 (on the double outstanding rating) as valid and legal, after the Commission’s legal opinion was sought by the Board of Regents.
During the meeting, the items that were approved during the board meeting include the opening of the search for the new President of CBSUA; and the search of the Evaluation Committee for two private sector representatives who will be appointed as members of the Board of Regents.
Before the board meeting ended, Bordado requested that she be allowed a sabbatical leave, which the board granted.