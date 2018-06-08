Bongat demands apology for highest crime rate tag

Bongat pointed out that the basis of the report was wrong, since they included incidents in the month of April in their computation, instead of considering only the ones from the first three months.
This, he said, placed the city, dubbed as “Maogmang Lugar,” in a bad light.
Earlier today, a resolution was passed by the city council seeking the immediate rectification of the data, along with a public apology.
It would be recalled that Bongat earlier told the media not to panic over the data, since according to their reports by the Peace and Order Council, the crime rate is rather downtrend.