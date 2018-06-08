Friday, June 8, 2018

Bongat demands apology for highest crime rate tag


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Mayor John Bongat wants the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management to issue a public apology after said office identified Naga City as the city with the highest monthly crime rate for the first quarter of 2018.

Bongat pointed out that the basis of the report was wrong, since they included incidents in the month of April in their computation, instead of considering only the ones from the first three months.

This, he said, placed the city, dubbed as “Maogmang Lugar,” in a bad light.

Earlier today, a resolution was passed by the city council seeking the immediate rectification of the data, along with a public apology.

It would be recalled that Bongat earlier told the media not to panic over the data, since according to their reports by the Peace and Order Council, the crime rate is rather downtrend.
