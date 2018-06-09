Bicol int’l airport eyed for completion by 2020

DARAGA, Albay -- The local government of Daraga has urged the local police to strengthen security measures in the town, as construction activity is ramping up at the Bicol International Airport (BAI).
"The BIA located in Brgy. Alobo, is well underway and is estimated to go operational by 2020,” said Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo in an interview Wednesday.
Baldo has called on the Daraga Security Council (DSC) to enforce and maintain strict security procedures during the construction and operation of the BIA.
“The construction of the said airport was projected to be finished by 2016, but there were several cases of harassment from terrorist groups that stalled the process," said the mayor.
Daraga Chief of Police, El Cid Roldan vowed he would double their efforts in securing the ongoing construction despite the insufficiency of manpower.
The Aviation Security Group said it would deploy the necessary personnel and place respective substations in order to ensure the security of the airport and the safety of the people within and outside the premises.
“Daraga’s economy is booming and as we are heading towards city status, we will make sure that additional security measures are implemented throughout the municipality,” added Baldo. (PNA)