Archdiocese of Caceres releases statement re: Rapinan murder

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Archdiocese of Caceres has released a statement in connection with the murder of Jeraldyn Rapinan, a woman who was found dead in San Fernando, Camarines Sur on June 15, 2018.
"We are shocked and saddened by her gruesome death. We sympathize with the family and we are one with them in the search for truth and justice," the statement reads.
"We are deeply troubled that in media reports, a priest has been alluded to as a person of interest," it continues.
"We hold the report very serious. The Archdiocese supports and will fully cooperate with the thorough investigation of the case by the proper authority.
The Archdiocese, at the moment, is conducting its own investigation and will take appropriate action in accordance with the Code of Canon Law.
At this time that we are searching for truth, we ask for prayers and prudence.
We assure the family of the victim of our prayers and support in the search for justice."
The statement was signed by Fr. Darius S. Romualdo, Chancellor.