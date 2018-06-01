Albay village chief gunned down

|Armillo (Contributed photo)
Myrna Armillo y Ramos was ending her last term as punong barangay when the shooting occured in front of her sari-sari store, Senior Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson told the Bicol Standard.
The perpetrator used a .45 caliber handgun, the police said.
Armillo died on the way to the hospital.
As of this writing, the Libon police is still conducting an investigation relative to the shooting.
Residents of Libon have taken to social media to seek justice for the punong barangay.
