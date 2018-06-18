204 job seekers hired on Independence Day Job Fair

A total of 1,078 applicants looking for new work and other training opportunities registered in the Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job and business fair at the Ayala Malls Legazpi in celebration of the 120th Declaration of Philippine Independence.
Of this number, 153 were ‘near-hires’ on top of the 51 who were hired on the spot, said OIC Regional Director Rovelinda A. Dela Rosa of DOLE V.
Dela Rosa added that most of the hired-on-the-spot applicants were for the positions of visual inspector, service crew, office staff, finance staff, accounting staff, production operator, management trainee, encoder, IT admin and administrative staff
Meanwhile, ‘near hires’ are job applicants who may be considered as hired but need to submit additional or lacking requirements or may need to attend further interviews or tests.
They may be hired or placed depending on the outcome of their interview and compliance of pre-employment requirements of the hiring company.
HOTS and Near-Hired Applicants
One of the thousand applicants who got a job was Rosenda Decano, 22 of Brgy. Mauraro in Guinobatan town, Albay.
Decano is the eldest among the three siblings of Mr. Roden and Mrs. Violeta Decano. A graduate of a vocational course in Ligao Community College (LCC) in 2016 but found her first local employment as factory worker during the Independence Day TNK Job Fair.
“Nagpapasalamat po ako dahil nagkaroon po ng job fair ngayon. Overwhelmed po ako kasi sa two (2) years po na unemployed ako lagi na lang sinasabihan na ‘tatawagan’ ng employer – ngayon po natanggap na ako at hired-on-the-spot pa,” she shared.
She added that this is good news to her mother, 49 who is working as food vendor.
While requesting for a photo opportunity holding the tag: “I’m H.O.T.S”, Decano said with glee on her voice: “Ipapakita ko po ito kay mama kasi makakatulong na po ako sa pagpapagawa ng bahay namin.”
Decano will start with her job as factory worker on June 16, 2018.
On the other hand, Mr. Santy Barnedo, 52 of this region told DOLE Bicol that he is near hired after applying to an overseas job.
“Ang nakuha ko pong trabaho dito sa Job fair ay Carpenter sa New Zealand. For formality na lang po kasi may experience na po ako sa ibang bansa gaya ng Qatar at Saudi Arabia,” he said.
The TNK Job and Business fair gathered 44 participating employers including local and overseas which brought nearly 7,000 jobs.
DOLE Bicol has also recorded two senior high school graduates who applied during the job fair and currently waiting for the results.
Meanwhile, government agencies who offered jobs were Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Navy, Philippine Statistics Authority, Region V and Department of Trade and Industry RO V.
The Department of Trade and Industry RO V (DTI) offered technical advisory services and seminars on ‘How to Start a Business’, Business Management and Project Management considering entrepreneurship as an alternative to having formal employment in establishments. On the other hand, the Technical Educational Skills and Development Authority V (TESDA) accepted/ initially processed registration of scholars in its accredited schools, and the One-Stop-Shop by the One-Stop Service Center for OFWs (OSSCO) composed of PhilHealth, Social Security System, Pag-Ibig Fund, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Statistics Authority provided permits/ clearances to job applicants during the job fair.
The 2018 Independence Day was observed with the theme, "Kalayaan 2018 Pagbabagong Ipinaglaban, Alay sa Masaganang Kinabukasan.