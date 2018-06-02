2 Cam Sur punong barangays arrested for bribery, graft

Reports say that Laure and Vidallo were inside a room at Pechelitos Resort at Barangay Sta. Lucia, Magarao, Camarines Sur, when they were arrested upon a complaint made by Punong Barangay Florentino Sibuc y Cuarto of Siembre, Bombon.
Sibuc alleged that Laure and Vidallo were persistent in offering him bribe money amounting to P100,000.00 in exchange for his vote in the forthcoming Liga ng mga Barangay election in the town of Bombon next month.
The complainant further said that the money offered allegedly came from Cong. Rolando Andaya of the 1st District of Camarines Sur.
Confiscated from the suspects was the amount of P100,000.00, the CIDG said.
The CIDG operatives noted that Laure and Vidallo will be charged with bribery and violation of
the anti-graft law.
Vidallo and Laure have been brought to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office here for inquest proceedings, as of this writing.
Both respondents begged off from commenting on the issue.
The CIDG raiding team was headed by Police Chief Inspector Ronnie Fabia.