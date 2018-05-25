Virac bishop joins call for NEA takeover of FICELCO

VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) — Bishop Manolo de los Santos of the Diocese of Virac has joined the calls for the National Electrification to take over the operations of First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FICELCO), due to the power crisis that has been hounding Catanduanes for over a year.
This was after Vice Mayor Arlyn Arcilla of the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of the town of Virac requested the same following the cooperative president Alexander Ang Hung's confirmation that the province was under a power crisis.
Meantime, FICELCO’s member-consumers have sought the resignation of Ang Hung for his alleged failure to solve the frequent power interruptions. Said member-consumers have taken to the streets, armed with placards, expressing their disappointment over the issue.
Among the rallyists’ requests are for NEA to take over FICELCO, and for Sunwest Water and Electric Co., Inc. (SUWECO) gensets to be installed in the island province.
Meanwhile, FICELCO, through OIC General Manager Jonathan Valles, told the media that aid is coming in the form of a 3.6MW genset, which will help with the 2.5-megawatt power deficit.
The same was confirmed by Rep. Cesar Sarmiento, Valles said.