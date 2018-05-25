Suspected NPA rebel nabbed in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY -- A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel facing murder and frustrated murder charges was nabbed by police operatives on Wednesday in Barangay Camambugan in Daet town in Camarines Norte.
Arrested was Jonel Alcanzo, 34, a resident of Purok 3 Barangay Anameam in Labo, Camarines Norte, a suspected member of NPA under the Armando Catapia Command operating in the province, said PNP Bicol spokesperson Police Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib on Thursday.
Armed with a warrant of arrest, police operatives collared the suspect in a house in Barangay Camambugan, Daet town on Wednesday morning. The suspect did not resist arrest.
Alcanzo has been tagged as among the most wanted persons in the province.
The suspect is facing murder and two counts of frustrated murder charges at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 64 in Labo, Camarines Norte.