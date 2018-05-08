Namfrel seeks volunteers for May 14 polls

MANILA -- The National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) is looking for volunteers for the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.
The election watchdog group, which was recently accredited by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) together with Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting as its citizens’ arm in next week’s polls, urged the people to take part in the poll activities.
“Namfrel has issued a general call for volunteers to observe the Barangay and SK elections this month,” the group said in an advisory.
Their work will involve observing in the barangay, where they are registered to vote. They are also required to commit to be non-partisan throughout the election process.
Volunteers will be guided by an observation manual for each step in the election process. They also need to fill out observation forms in the manual, and send back to Namfrel.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer observer should sign-up at http://bit.ly/NAMFRELBSKE.
Applications will be accepted until Thursday. (PNA)