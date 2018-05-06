Naga City People’s Mall celebrates 7th year

by Bernee Lim, CEPPIO
Also known as “An Mall Kan Masa”, the Naga City People’s Mall (NCPM), situated in Dinaga Street, Barangay Igualdad, celebrated its 7th year anniversary with the theme, “Presko… Dakol… Barato. May dagdag na, may tawad pa! Igdi na kita saod.”
The first day of celebration began with a thanksgiving mass at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel early in the morning, followed by the “Pamahawan kan Banwaan” held in the NCPM Activity center and NCPM one-day free Promotional Activity. The day finished with the Walk for a Cause. Other line of events for the month- long celebration prepared by the Market Enterprise and Promotions Office (MEPO) include the NCPM Anniversary Discount Sale, NCPM Videoke Challenge 2018, MEPO Employees’ Day, PAVENAS Super Mom 2018, Consumer’s Welfare Day, and the Awards Night and Socials.
The old public market was considered to be the largest single-roof wet market in Asia when it was inaugurated in 1969. However, the old market experienced hostile image due to continued rise in criminality within the area, complaints of lack of access, problems on management, and the growing culture of mall mentality of present day consumers.
These circumstances led to the re- branding of the Naga City Public Market to its current name— the Naga City People’s Mall on May 1, 2011— less than a year before the start of Mayor John Bongat’s term.
According to Jessie Robles, administrative officer of MEPO, for the past seven years, they focused on improving the market’s cleanliness, security, service quality, and discipline among stallholders.
Now, one of the milestones being celebrated by the NCPM is their being selected as one of the finalists in the Galing Pook 2017— truly proving their determination in improving the market facilities and services for the consumers.
