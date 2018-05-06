Naga celebrates Farmers Week 2018

|Various agricultural produce are on display during the Agri- Fair of the Naga Farmer's Week 2018.
by Hazel Ann M. Garchitorena, CEPPIO
Continuously giving honor and taking pride in the local farmers and the crucial role they play in the community and the city, the Naga City Farmer’s Week 2018, led by the City Agriculture Office (CAgO), opens again this year.
The celebration started off with a parade from the City Hall Grounds to JMR Museum and back— joined by 10 agricultural barangays in the city, clad in their creative costumes and props.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the 3-day Agri-Fair at the City Hall Grounds where each of the 10 participating barangays constructed their respective bahay-kubo and displayed their own, local produce consists of fruits, vegetables and other organic crops and products as part of the Agri-Fair.
To help improve farming methods in the city, a book launching of an agricultural guide by Ernesto Asence III, an agricultural technologist, was conducted as part of the celebration.
Farmers also enjoyed various fun games prepared by the CAgO as part still of the celebration.
A graduation of the Farmer Field School (FFS) involving the barangays of San Isidro, Cararayan, Carolina and Concepcion Grande was also held.
The celebration concluded with the awarding ceremony of the best decorated booth coming from the participating agricultural barangays in the Agri- Fair.
With this year’s theme, “Agrikultura, Satuyang Padangaton, Para Dai Magutom,” the activity aims to promote agriculture as an indispensable activity and industry in the community.