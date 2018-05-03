DSWD implements Government Internship Program

The GIP is implemented by the DSWD in its 16 regional offices. There are 19 GIP participants deployed at DSWD Regional Office V while the others are scattered all over Bicol region (except for Masbate and Camarines Norte) at the local government units (LGUs).
GIP is one of the components of the Kabataan 2000 program of the government. It aims to provide in-school youths and out-of-school youths an opportunity to learn about the government and develop skills by hands-on experience to work in the government which they can use if they decide to join public service in the future.
“The GIP is also a chance for the youth participants to learn life skills in the workplace and earn additional money to defray a part of their school fees,” Dir. Arnel Garcia said.
The target participants are selected based on the following qualifications: a) 18-25 years old; b) Educational background (High School graduates, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Certificate holders, Alternative Learning System (ALS) certificate holders); c) in good health condition; d) monthly family income not more than Php8,022.00; e) Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines (PYAP) member; f) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiary.
Lloyd Lara, DSWD Region V youth focal person, was able to identify and assess a total 120 GIP applicants last March.
Under this program, the GIP participants will receive PhpP217.50 daily stipend for 30 days based on the 75% of the current regional minimum wage rate. Payment will be computed based on the actual working days rendered and accomplishment report is required as basis for payment.
The GIP participants can claim their stipend after completing 30 days at the DSWD Region V while a cash payout will be scheduled for those deployed at the LGUs.
The program already commenced last April 16, 2018 and is expected to end on May 28, 2018. They are expected to perform office work, perform community work and assist in the implementation of DSWD programs and projects.
Radley Nuñez of Malinao, Albay is one of this year’s GIP beneficiaries who is currently deployed at the DSWD’s Office of the Regional Director. He is expected to receive a total of PhP6,525.00 if there are no attritions during the 30-daywork duration where he plans to buy school supplies and entrust the remaining money to his parents.
“Ang GIP ay isang paraan ng pamahalaan para ihanda kaming mga kabataan sa pagiging future public servants (The GIP is one of the government’s way to prepare our youth as future public servants),” Nuñez said.