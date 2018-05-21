DOLE Bicol to host 4th National Career Advocacy Congress

Legazpi City – With the theme “Preparing for a Digital Ready Workforce”, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region V is the host of the 4th National Career Advocacy Congress (NCAC) which will be held at The Oriental Hotel in Legazpi City, Albay, Bicol Region on May 24-25, 2018.
Said Congress aims to examine the trends and labor market implications of Fourth Industrial Revolution as digital revolution characterized by the use of technologies for communication and economic purposes, jobs are beginning to transform, and new job categories are starting to emerge, posing the risk of job displacement and mismatch.
NCAC organized by the DOLE- Bureau of Labor and Employment (BLE) in cooperation with the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) Working Group member-agencies (i.e. Commission on Higher Education [CHED], Department of Education [DepEd], Department of Science and Technology [DOST], and Professional Regulation Commission [PRC]), is held biennially which serves as an avenue to exchange ideas and good practices when it comes to career guidance.
This two (2)-day event will focus on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, specifically on its risks and opportunities, shifts in occupational patterns on different employment levels, transformations in skills requirements, and implications to education/training sector.
Nearly 400 participants nationwide are expected to attend the big event. National government agencies (NGAs) that will participate include DOLE, CHED, PRC, DepEd, DOST, TESDA.
As such, there will be a number of panel discussions and presentations as well as open fora during the two-day event. Topics for the first day include: Future of Work and the Evolving Workplace: Global and Regional Perspectives, Technological Change and Its Impact on Education and Labor Market Information, Philippine Policies and Interventions – Developing the Future Workforce (National Perspectives – Government and Industry). On the second day, there will be a panel discussion about the latter and The Role of Career Guidance in Shaping the Future Workforce.
Further, resource speakers are Mr. Christopher Watson, Senior Advisor for East and the Asia Pacific of US Department of Labor and Employment; Dr. Lee Sang Hyon, Director of Korea Employment Information System; Mr. Justin Wood, Head of Asia Pacific & Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum; Dr. Pablo A. Acosta, Senior Economist, World Bank.
Meanwhile, registration is still on-going to all interested participants specifically, Career Counselors, Advocates and partners in Career Guidance and Employment Counseling.