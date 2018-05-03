Communities, partners vie for Regional Bayani Ka Awards

The desk review is part of the selection process of Regional Bayani Ka! Awards to identify the exemplary communities and partners of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (DSWD Kalahi-CIDSS). The Bayani Ka! Awards aims to recognize volunteers for their initiative in improving their communities,
These communities and partners have been implementing and promoting community-driven development (CDD) approach in their respective localities wherein the people were able to participate in more inclusive planning, budgeting and implementation.
Nominations were classified according to their category such as gender and development, elderly, youth, promotion of just peace, sustained community volunteer group, persons with disability (PWD), improved local governance, indigenous peoples’ welfare and environment protection.
These qualified entries were judged according to their vision (16%), action (20%), persuasion (16%), ability (16%), integrity and inspiration (16%) and advocacy (16%) to determine the regional winner for each category.
The grand winner for each category will receive P10,000.00 as cash prize and plaque of recognition from the DSWD.
Also, the winners will be announced on June 14, 2018 through a culminating activity and awarding ceremony.
They will also represent Bicol Region for the National Search of Bayani Ka! Awards. #PRRAMS24APRIL2018
For more information, you may visit the official Facebook page: @dswdfo5 or DSWD Region V.