4 cops hurt in IED blast in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY ---At least four members of the Police Regional Special Operations Task Group (RSOTG) deployed in Masbate on Monday were wounded when an improvised explosive device went off along the provincial road of Barangay Cajunday in Baleno town Saturday morning.
The injured policemen were taken to the Masbate Provincial Hospital for immediate medical attention due to shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies. Their superiors withheld their names.
Senior Inspector Ma.Luisa Calubaquib, the PNP Bicol spokesperson said on Saturday that around 9:50 a.m., RSOTG-Masbate personnel, together with Baleno Municipal Police Station, implemented a joint search operation against some suspects in the area.
But while on their way back to the Masbate Police Provincial Office in Camp Bonny Serrano in Masbate City on board their police vehicle, an improvised explosive device set by unidentified suspects along the road exploded, hurting four policemen.
The team were part of the at least 2,000 police officers deployed by the Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) to Masbate province last Monday. (PNA)