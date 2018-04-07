Optimism improves amidst slightly higher self-rated poverty in Naga City

The 2018 First Quarter Naga City Poverty and Governance Public Opinion Poll found that 38.5% of Nagueños considered themselves “poor."
This self-rated poverty incidence increased by 5.5 percentage points from last year’s 33% of the same quarter. Median poverty threshold or the amount of monthly income that an average Nagueño household needs to be considered “not poor” is ₽20,000. Moreover, 62.8% deemed themselves as food secure, which is lower compared to last year’s first quarter result of 64.8%. Respondents claimed that they are poor due to low income (55.2%), lack of permanent job (29.2%), and no permanent housing (7.1%).
More than two out of five Nagueños (44.3%) reported that their quality of life has improved compared to the past 6 months, while few (18.5%) reported that it worsened. This resulted to a “moderate” net personal gain of +25.8 points. In addition, more than half of Nagueños (55.5%) anticipate that their quality of life in the next 6 months will get better while very few (5.5%) anticipate that it will get worse. These responses resulted to a “very high” net personal optimism of +50 points.
Majority (54.3%) of the respondents are aware of President Duterte’s plan to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution. More than half (55.3%) of those who are aware of the plan oppose it while very few (8.3%) favor the revision of the constitution. This resulted to a “bad” net agreement of -47%. The poll further reveals that even though a large number of respondents (57.5%) are aware of the proposed change from unitary system of government to a federal state, the plan garnered weak support from the respondents. Among those who are aware, 20.9% approved while 50.9% disapproved (weak net agreement of -30%).
The flooding in Naga City in the last five years has increased according to a great majority (64.8%) of the respondents while very few (7.8%) said that the flooding decreased. Nagueños cited the top three reasons of flooding which include shallow or narrow drainage system (37.1%), clogged
drainage system (35.9%), and fewer trees (15.8%).
This quarter’s poll asked Nagueños if they knew of Naga City LGU’s plan to make CCTV cameras a requirement for issuance of business permit. Three out of five (63.5%) are aware while the remaining 36.5% are not aware of such plan. Among those who are aware of the plan, almost all (83.9%) agreed and very few (4.3%) disagreed; 11.8% remained neutral. These responses resulted to a “very strong” net agreement rating of +79.6%.
Among selected public service offices in Naga, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) got a ‘very good’ net satisfaction 1 rating of +56.8%. Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CASURECO II), Naga City Police Office (NCPO), and Naga City Hospital got a ‘good’ net satisfaction rating of +43.9%, +42.5% and +45.3%. Bicol Medical Center (BMC) garnered a ‘moderate’ net satisfaction rating of +20.7%.
Majority of Catholic Nagueños (56.3%) practice fasting in observance of Lent while 43.8% do not. Among those who practice fasting, 29.8% fast during Ash Wednesday, 28% fast on all Fridays of Lent, and 19.6% fast a day or two within the Lenten season.
Nagueños were also asked if they buy products through the Internet and only about one in five (18.5%) said that they do. A great majority (63.5%) buy online through Lazada, followed by Facebook (29.7%), then Shopee (5.4%). Nagueños frequently bought gadgets (31.1%), clothing (28.4%), and shoes (16.2%) online.
When asked whether they think women and men have equal rights in the present, 58.5% of Nagueños agreed, 17% were neutral, and 24.5% disagreed, with a moderate net agreement of +34%. The picture is however different when it comes to same-sex amorous relationships. Only 20.5% agreed, 14% were neutral, and a great majority (65.5%) disagreed with both men or both women falling in love, with a net agreement of -45%.
The 2018 First Quarter Naga City Poverty and Governance Public Opinion Poll used face-to-face interviews of 400 residents randomly selected from legal-age population of all barangays of Naga City. The error margin is ±4.9%. The survey was conducted from January 27 to February 16 by the Ateneo Student Researchers Pool, which consists of 11 student scholars of the Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU), assisted by six work immersion students of the ADNU Senior High School; under the guidance of the Ateneo Social Science Research Center staff and funding from the University Research Council. The study adapts Social Weather Station (SWS) methodology and uses its rating interpretation terminology.
