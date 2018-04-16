No need for biodata, campaign platform in COCs: Comelec

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Sunday said there is no need for candidates in the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls to attach their biodata and campaign platforms in Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).
“It actually has no bearing in the filing of COCs. The Election Officer will accept the COC forms, with or without biodata (and) program of government,” Comelec posted on Twitter.
The clarification was issued after receiving queries if the poll body added new requirements in the filing of COCs.
The Comelec, however, noted that it would be better if poll aspirants who will file COCs will include such documents.
“This will help you in informing and educating voters in voting wisely come campaign period,” the Comelec added.
The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier urged Comelec to require barangay and SK bets to submit their biodata or resume.
Last Saturday, the poll body started the period of filing COCs for the village and youth polls, which will run until Friday, April 20.
COCs must be filed with the Office of the Election Officer that has jurisdiction over the barangay, where they are seeking office, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Rowena Guanzon advised would-be candidates to make sure that they are not members of any political party.
“Be aware: Candidates for barangay positions will sign Certificate of Candidacy that states they are not members of any political party, group, or coalition of parties,” she posted on Twitter.
Under Section 38 of the Omnibus Election Code, no person, who files a COC, shall represent or allow himself to be represented as a candidate of any political party or any other organization during the barangay and SK elections.
“They could be penalized in accordance with the provisions of the Omnibus Election Code, which is a criminal offense,” Guanzon added. (PNA)