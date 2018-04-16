Monday, April 16, 2018

Home » , , » Jeepney driver in Bicol nabbed for gun ban violation

Jeepney driver in Bicol nabbed for gun ban violation



SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard) – A 41-year-old jeepney driver was arrested for violation of the gun ban at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at Barangay Balete, Bacon District, this city.

The Sorsogon police said Edwin Mision de Torres, a resident of Barangay Balete, Bacon District, this city, was found to be in possession of one caliber .40 Taurus pistol bearing serial number SEP94049 with magazine inserted and loaded with 9 pieces of ammunition.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was informed of his rights, brought to Sorsogon City Police Station, where he remains as of this writing.

The barangay and SK poll gun ban started last Saturday, April 14, a month before the May 14 elections.
Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 