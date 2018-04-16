Jeepney driver in Bicol nabbed for gun ban violation

The Sorsogon police said Edwin Mision de Torres, a resident of Barangay Balete, Bacon District, this city, was found to be in possession of one caliber .40 Taurus pistol bearing serial number SEP94049 with magazine inserted and loaded with 9 pieces of ammunition.
Upon his arrest, the suspect was informed of his rights, brought to Sorsogon City Police Station, where he remains as of this writing.
The barangay and SK poll gun ban started last Saturday, April 14, a month before the May 14 elections.